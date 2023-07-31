Pilgrims from the Archdiocese of Melbourne met the Holy Father in Rome on Wednesday, 26 July, in a special private audience as part of the lead-up to World Youth Day Lisbon.

During the meeting, Pope Francis encouraged the pilgrims in their faith journey. He answered questions on topics ranging from education to evangelisation, the environment and caring for our common home.

‘I’m very happy to welcome you here and to see such courageous young people,’ said Pope Francis.

When asked what message he wanted to get across to young people, the Holy Father simply said: ‘The main message I want to get across is that the Lord is always by your side—always. Even in the most difficult moments, he is always with us. He never tires of walking with us!’

