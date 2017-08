A woman who says she has carried out 10,000 abortions was a key speaker last week at an Italian parish forum sponsored by local officials of Caritas Italiana.

Parishioners protesting at her inclusion in the forum were removed from the audience.

Emma Bonino’s advocacy for immigrants and refugees has prompted Pope Francis to praise her as one of the “greats” on the Italian political scene. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.