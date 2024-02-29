Life as a parish priest is a “Eucharistic adventure” that involves serving God’s people under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, Pope Francis told transitional deacons.

It is about living “This is my body, given for you” each day, he wrote, and it requires “a constant attitude, made up of acceptance, compassion, tenderness, a style that speaks with deeds rather than with words, expressing the language of proximity.”

The pope’s remarks were part of a speech he had prepared for deacons preparing to be ordained priests of the Diocese of Rome for an audience at the Vatican on Feb 24.

Even though the meeting was cancelled because the pope was experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” according to the Vatican, the speech was published online and given to those invited to the audience.

News category: News Shorts, World.