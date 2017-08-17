  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Queen Elizabeth II thanked for defending the faith

Thursday, August 17th, 2017

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who is the Archbishop of Westminster, has written to Queen Elizabeth II thanking her for her “steadfast insistence on the great importance of our Christian faith”.

His letter was sent to celebrate the Queen becoming the longest reigning monarch in British history. Read more

