On a historic occasion, Catholic bishops will attend the coronation of a British monarch for the first time since the Reformation when Charles III is crowned King on May 6th.

In another first since the Reformation, the Catholic Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, will bless the new monarch at the end of the ceremony.

The service is said to reflect contemporary society and will also feature leaders from Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh communities.

Along with Cardinal Nichols, The Catholic Church will be represented by bishops from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and the Vatican’s secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who is representing Pope Francis.

The newly appointed apostolic nuncio to Great Britain, Spanish Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendía, will also attend.

“The service contains new elements that reflect the diversity of our contemporary society,” said Archbishop Justin Welby, spiritual leader of the Church of England.

“It is my prayer that all who share in this service, whether they are of faith or no faith, will find ancient wisdom and new hope that brings inspiration and joy.”

The ceremony will also include female bishops for the first time; hymns and prayers will be sung and spoken in Welsh, Scottish Gaelic and Irish Gaelic, and English.

Public invited to say oath

For the first time in history, public participation will be a part of the ceremony, with members of the public invited to say the oath to the King out loud.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will ask those in attendance to swear allegiance to the monarch. There will be a fanfare before the Most Reverend Justin Welby leads the crowd in saying, “God Save The King,” with attendees responding, “God Save King Charles. Long Live King Charles. May The King live forever.”

Cardinal Nichols said: “I think it is a very remarkable moment, it is obviously something quite new.”

He told Sky News “the important thing to remember” was that the new Homage of the People, which will replace the traditional Homage of Peers, was “an invitation, it is not a command.”

Nichols added: “If that is what you want to do, here is your moment to express your sense of loyalty and your sense of support, and maybe prayer, for the King.

“He [the Archbishop of Canterbury] has offered a formula of words, but I take that as an offering as well.

“It is a lovely invitation, and I hope people will take it up in their own way to express what hopefully is in their hearts, that they wish King Charles God’s blessing and they wish him well in his spirit of service which he brings to this coronation.”

After the coronation ceremony, a joint greeting from other religions will also be read. According to the programme representatives of Judaism, Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism and Sikhism will greet Charles III as “neighbours in faith.”

Sources

The Tablet

AP News

America Magazine

Sky News

News category: Palmerston, World.