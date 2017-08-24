  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Trump’s spiritual advisor says he’s been “raised up by God”

Thursday, August 24th, 2017

Paula White, who is a spiritual advisor to President Donald Trump, says he has been “raised up by God.”

“… he is not a polished politician. In other words, he is authentically — whether people like it or not — has been raised up by God,” White said on a television broadcast. Read more

