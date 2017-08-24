  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Selfies for Mary – A Catholic art project

Thursday, August 24th, 2017

In an effort to draw the ‘selfie generation’ to Marian spirituality, the Pauline Fathers of Doylestown, Pennsylvania collected photos from dozens of countries around the world for a mosaic of Our Lady of Czestochowa. Read More

