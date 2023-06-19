Researchers call for more screening for depression in first-time fathers

Younger fathers may be at greater risk of experiencing major depression and the “baby blues”, a study has found.

A letter has been published in the New Zealand Medical Journal on Friday about paternal depression among fathers in the Christchurch Health and Development Study by researchers Louise Rippin, Geraldine McLeod, Jacki Henderson and Joseph Boden.

The study found 5.4% had major depression within one year of becoming a first-time father and all major depression cases were among fathers younger than 30.

It says paternal depression is a growing global health concern, as the mental health of fathers impacts the developing child and their family. Read more

