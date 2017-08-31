Manus Island detainees moved to Port Moresby

A growing number of detainees is being transferred from Papua New Guinea’s Manus Island to Port Moresby with the understanding they will not be returning to the detention centre.

The Australian-run facility is due to close by the end of October but the PNG government is worried it will be left to care for about 800 men still there.

The Kurdish journalist and detainee Behrouz Boochani said about 60 men were transferred to Port Moresby earlier this month and that another 30 would be moved today. Continue reading

