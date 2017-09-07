Saint Mother Teresa named as Kolkata’s patron

Saint Mother Teresa has been declared a co-patron saint of the Archdiocese of Kolkata, where she dedicated her life to the poorest of the poor.

The Vatican declared her a patron of the city on Wednesday.

“We are very happy the Archdiocese of Kolkata has declared her as its patron, acknowledging her great work for the people,” said Sister Prema.

Prema is the head of Missionaries of Charity, the order of nuns started by Mother Teresa in 1950.

The archbishop of Kolkata, Thomas D’Souza, said every diocese in the world has a patron saint and since Mother Teresa belonged to the city, “we decided to declare Mother our patron.

The honour came 16 months after Pope Francis declared Mother Teresa a saint.

About 500 people attended the Mass at a cathedral where Vicar General Dominique Gomes read the decree instituting her as the second patron saint of the archdiocese.

Mother Teresa’s name will be mentioned whenever people under the archdiocese pray or a Mass is held, alongside co-patron St. Francis Xavier.

Catholics in Kolkata say they are delighted with the Vatican’s decision.

“We are very happy that our Mother Teresa, who has done so much service for the poor and destitute in the city, irrespective of religion, caste or creed, has been made the patron of the Archdiocese of Calcutta,” one said.

Source

News category: World.