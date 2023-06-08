Nun adds defamation claim to lawsuit against bishop

A nun has expanded her lawsuit against Texas Bishop Michael F Olson (pictured) with a defamation claim following her dismissal from the Order of Discalced Carmelites.

The move comes just a day after the bishop utilised his newly granted authority from the Holy See to decree her dismissal from the order.

Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes of Jesus Crucified Gerlach and her fellow Discalced Carmelite nuns from the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity in Arlington, Texas, assert that Bishop Olson’s public statements about her are false and defamatory.

The diocese has made several public allegations, stating that Mother Teresa Agnes engaged in sexual misconduct with a priest from outside the Diocese of Fort Worth.

These statements are connected to an investigation initiated by the bishop in late April.

As part of the investigation, Bishop Olson and three others entered the nuns’ cloistered monastery and seized electronic communication devices belonging to the sisters.

The nuns filed a lawsuit on May 3, demanding the return of their devices and accusing the bishop of exceeding his authority, as they report directly to the pope.

Although the devices have been returned, the nuns’ civil attorney, Matthew Bobo, claims that the bishop still possesses information obtained from them.

Nun admitted violating Sixth Commandment

On May 16, the diocese released its first public statement regarding the lawsuit, revealing that Bishop Olson was investigating allegations that Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes of Jesus Crucified violated her chastity vow and committed sins against the Sixth Commandment.

The statement was posted on the diocesan website.

In a May 31 statement also posted to the diocese’s website, the diocese said the bishop was investigating the nun’s “admitted-to violations” of the Sixth Commandment and chastity vow.

This statement coincided with a decree from the Vatican’s Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, appointing Bishop Olson as the monastery’s “pontifical commissary,” granting him governing powers over the nuns.

The following day, Bishop Olson announced the completion of the investigation, declared Mother Teresa Agnes guilty of the charges, and dismissed her from the Order of Discalced Carmelites.

While the diocese claims the nun admitted to that misconduct, representatives for the nun deny that claim.

They say that Gerlach made an admission last year of unchastity, but without specifying details, and only while she was under the influence of opioids after surgical procedures.

Mother Teresa Agnes, 43, is currently appealing her dismissal to the Vatican’s Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.

In an open letter dated June 2, attorney Matthew Bobo requested that Bishop Olson specify the allegations made against Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes of Jesus Crucified Gerlach and provide evidence to support them.

News category: World.