Suzanne Aubert needs miracle

Last year, Suzanne Aubert was declared “venerable” by Pope Francis, and supporters of her canonisation are now literally waiting on a miracle.

A first miracle would see her named as “Blessed”, and a second would mean her being named a saint.

The sisters of Compassion property in Island Bay has been developed in the expectation of attracting thousands of visitors to Wellington.

When Suzanne Aubert died in 1926, she was buried at Karori cemetery in Wellington.

She was moved to Our Lady’s Home of Compassion in 1950 and placed in a grave at the foot of a Pietà.

In 1984, both the grave and the statue were transferred to different sites on the grounds after the buildings at Island Bay were replaced.

Earlier this year Aubert was moved to a newly prepared crypt with the Pietà just outside the main window.

The recognition of a miracle requires reports, citations of witnesses, a biography, medical records and medical studies of people cured.

Last week, Sisters of Compassion archivist Josephine Gorman said she could not elaborate on the cures performed by Aubert in 1940s that were considered potential miracles at the time, as the privacy of those people was important.

The sisters would have to collect medical evidence to ensure there had been no medical intervention required, she said.

If doctors in New Zealand found there was no medical explanation, it would be sent to Rome for Vatican doctors to find out if the alleged cure was a miracle.

A spokeswoman for the New Zealand Catholic Church said more than one doctor was required to verify and provide proof of a miracle cure.

“Proof of a cure must be evidenced by medical records, professional diagnoses of medical doctors and their testimony, x-rays, pathological reports, CAT scans etc,” she said.

