Archbishop Martin to receive pallium in Wellington!

In a historic development for New Zealand, Archbishop Paul Martin is set to receive his pallium in Wellington from Papal Nuncio Archbishop Novatus Rugambwa.

This marks a departure from the tradition of archbishops travelling to Rome to receive the pallium directly from the Pope. Instead, Martin will receive it by mail.

The pallium is a distinctive garment consisting of white woollen bands, approximately two inches wide, adorned with 12-inch pendants. It is worn over the chasuble.

The Pope confers the pallium upon archbishops and bishops with metropolitan jurisdiction. While it does not elevate the archbishop’s status, it serves as a tangible representation of the unity between Rome and the local church.

According to reports from America Magazine, Pope Francis believes that this modified ceremony encourages the active participation of the local Church in a significant moment of its life and history.

Additionally, Francis sees this new custom as a way to advance the synodal journey further.

Traditionally, palliums are blessed annually on June 29, during the Feast of Sts Peter and Paul. Before the blessing, the palliums are placed on St Peter’s tomb beneath the basilica’s high altar.

During a homily at the ceremony of blessing, Pope Francis urged the archbishops to be like Peter and Paul.

He highlighted Peter’s unwavering response of “follow” to Jesus’ call, while noting that Paul’s mission was to “proclaim and preach” the Gospel.

While several of the 32 new archbishops joined Francis for the occasion, they will still receive their pallium from their nuncio in their home archdiocese.

Archbishop Martin’s pallium is yet to arrive.

He will receive it in a special pallium ceremony that will take place at the metropolitan pro-cathedral of St Teresa in Karori, Wellington.

