Red Wednesday – lighting up for persecuted Christians

Tomorrow is #RedWednesday: the day the UK Houses of Parliament and other public buildings will be lit up in red.

The display will honour Christians and others persecuted for their peacefully-held beliefs.

The UK “All-Party Parliamentary Group for International Freedom or Belief” supports #RedWednesday.

The Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need is organising #Red Wednesday with Christian Solidarity Worldwide.

“Turning Parliament red is a wonderful way to get the message about religious freedom to as wide an audience as possible,” a constituent, Trevor Harrison, says.

“We all need to get behind #RedWednesday – we need to stand together against violence carried out in the name of religion – we need to speak up about regimes which persecute people of faith.”

This is the second time the Houses of Parliament have turned red for #RedWednesday.

All cathedrals, minor basilicas and national diocesan shrines have been invited to join in the #RedWednesday movement.

So far 10 UK cathedrals have pledged to go red and 50 public buildings are expected to join in.

They include schools, colleges and churches.

In addition, there will be vigils and other events across the country during the week.

A solidarity service will be held at 6pm tomorrow outside Westminster Cathedral, which will have its facade lit up for the day.

A number of church-based organisations will take part in the service.

Talks, witness testimonies, a video message by MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, music and speeches will be incorporated into the service.

Throughout Wednesday, a traditional London red bus emblazoned with #RedWednesday slogans will be driving around London.

Source

News category: World.