Feb. 14, 2024, is Ash Wednesday. It also just so happens to be Valentine’s Day. This rare occurrence happened three times in the last century – 1923, 1934 and 1945 – and will happen again in 2029 for the final time this century.

On online forums, Christians are debating what to do. It’s also become a topic of conversation, debate, church events, and other gatherings.

So what is the church to do when one of our traditional Christian holidays falls on the same day as a flower-filled, Hallmark-driven, love-fest?

Well, this is a great opportunity to connect the two events. Read more

