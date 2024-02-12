  1. CathNews New Zealand
  2. Odd Spot

Celebrating Ash Wednesday on St Valentine’s Day

Monday, February 12th, 2024

Feb. 14, 2024, is Ash Wednesday. It also just so happens to be Valentine’s Day. This rare occurrence happened three times in the last century – 1923, 1934 and 1945 – and will happen again in 2029 for the final time this century.

On online forums, Christians are debating what to do. It’s also become a topic of conversation, debate, church events, and other gatherings.

So what is the church to do when one of our traditional Christian holidays falls on the same day as a flower-filled, Hallmark-driven, love-fest?

Well, this is a great opportunity to connect the two events. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,