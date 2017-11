Despite Russia saying making 25 December a public holiday is forbidden, the parliament in Ukraine has voted to add the Western Christmas day to its list of public holidays.

Ukraine’s Catholic church is welcoming the vote.

The Orthodox Christmas Day is celebrated on 7 January.

The addition of 25 December to the list of public holidays has been condemned by Ukraine’s largest Orthodox church, which is linked to Russia’s Moscow Patriarchate. Read more

