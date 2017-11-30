  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Atheist group suing shelter over Catholic blessing of animals

Thursday, November 30th, 2017

An atheist group in Teteboro is suing to stop an annual blessing of the animals at a New Jersey shelter.

NJ.com reports American Atheists Inc. claims in a federal lawsuit the Bergen County Animal Shelter’s blessing of the animals by a Roman Catholic priest violates the First and Fourth Amendments. Read more

