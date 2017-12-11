  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Ex-offenders get gifts from church

Monday, December 11th, 2017

Ex-offenders on probation in Oldham, England, can be sure of at least one present: they are given Christmas gifts from a local church.

In a tradition that started 20 years ago, the Shore Edge Methodist Church have donated presents to those on probation “as an ultimate offer of redemption”. Read more

