Ugandan anti-gay law pleases local Anglican Church

“The Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 is good, and we are grateful to the president for assenting to it.” Archbishop Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, head of the Anglican Church of Uganda, does not mince words to express his approval of the intensified criminalisation of homosexuality in his country.

By making “aggravated homosexuality” a capital offence, which means that repeat offenders can be sentenced to death – a penalty that has not been applied in Uganda for years – the law was enacted by the Ugandan head of state on May 29.

“We’re grateful the current Act affirms the merits of the existing provisions in the current penal code,” said Archbishop Mugalu.

“We are also grateful that the Act builds on existing laws by offering greater protection of children through strong anti-grooming measures, strong restrictions on promotion, and protection of children by not allowing those convicted under the act to be employed in organisations that work directly with children.”

News category: News Shorts, World.