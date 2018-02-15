2018 InstaLent photo challenge

Need a creative way to add some spiritual reflection to your day-to-day this Lent? Try Busted Halo’s InstaLent photo challenge is here to help.

You’re invited to join the Busted Halo InstaLent Photo Challenge throughout the Season of Lent (until Easter).

Lent is a time to reflect and draw closer to God, so we hope to do just that with the creative ideas for photo-sharing we’ll provide each day.

Get ready, and get creative!

Your Instagram feed is about to look a whole lot like Lent.

How to participate

Share our InstaLent image (below) on Instagram so we know you are participating in the challenge.

Take a pic following the theme of the day and tag #BHLent2018 and @bustedhalo on all your posts.

If you’re not on Instagram, no worries! You can still participate in the fun by uploading your Lent photos to Twitter or Facebook and use #BHLent2018 #BustedHalo and mention @bustedhalo.

Click to download a PDF of the daily themes for printing.

Source: BustedHalo

