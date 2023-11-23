Business that shreds wedding photos a great success

A new business venture from Shandong Province in China specialises in shredding wedding photos.

Tearing up wedding photos after a failed marriage isn’t as easy as it sounds in China. In this country, it’s customary to immortalise wedding stills on tough acrylic canvases that are also very resistant to flames.

That leaves divorcing couples with few options, like simply throwing their wedding pictures in the trash, which many are reluctant to do for fear that they might get recognised by someone.

The business is so success has surprised its owner. With other businesses reluctant to even try to burn pictures of living people out of superstition, his simple wedding photo shredding business is one of the few available solutions divorcees have.

News category: Odd Spot.