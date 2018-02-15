Sexist sermon: Rwanda suspends Christian radio station

A sexist sermon has prompted Rwanda Media Commission to order an American Christian radio station to close for three months.

The closure of Amazing Grace FM is a penalty for broadcasting “disgraceful” comments denigrating women.

The media watchdog says on 29 January Amazing Grace broadcast a sermon by Nicolas Niyibikora.

In his sermon, Niyibikora said women were “dangerous creatures of evil, going against God’s plans”.

The broadcast sparked outrage.

Complaints were made to the Rwanda Media Commission by the National Women’s Association and the Women’s Journalist Association.

The Commission oversees journalist’s ethics.

“The sermon was denigrating women in the most vile manner,” commission chief Edmund Kagire said in a statement on Monday.

“The sermon disparaged women in the most despicable way. The radio station and the preacher must issue a public apology for the damage they have caused.”

Kagire demanded the station and preacher “issue a public apology for the damage they have caused.”

The radio station is owned by American evangelist Gregg Schoof.

Schoof has received several warnings in the past for inflammatory programmes. He said he condemned any denigration of women.

Rwanda has kept a strong control over its media since the 1994 genocide. Hate speech on radio stations was used to encourage killings.

