Pope makes Spanish nun new undersecretary

A Spanish nun who had served as a missionary in South Korea will be the new undersecretary of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.

Pope Francis has appointed Sister Carmen Ros Nortes, a member of the Sisters of Our Lady of Consolation, to the role.

The 64 year-old has degrees in theology, catechetical pedagogy and humanities. She also studied in Rome for a licentiate in theology, specialising in Mariology.

Carmen took her perpetual vows in 1986.

She teaches at “Studium,” the Congregation’s school of theology and law for consecrated life.

In 1992, Carmen was an official at the Vatican Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.

The Congregation has had a woman religious as undersecretary since 2004.

In April 2017, the Vatican says the Church has over 670,000 consecrated women and 188,000 religious-order priests and brothers.

