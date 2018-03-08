  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Sexual abuse commission: working time with Pope needed

Thursday, March 8th, 2018

Pope Francis’s clergy sexual abuse commission could be more effective in protecting children if the group were granted more time to work directly with him.

It also needs resources to hold more in-person meetings each year, a former member says. Read more

