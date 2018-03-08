Sexual abuse commission: working time with Pope needed

Abuse is about having power over someone. An abuser typically wants to feel superior, to control and dominate. To them, communication is not about understanding. It’s a win-lose game. They use verbal abuse and/or violence to accomplish this. They’re frequently self-centered, impatient, unreasonable, insensitive, unforgiving, lack empathy, and are often jealous, suspicious, and withholding. Their Read more
The College Chapel at St. Patrick’s College of Maynooth, Ireland, has 454 carved oak stalls for seminarians and priests. They run in serried ranks down the length of its nave, making it the largest choir chapel in the world. The church itself is a masterpiece of Gothic Revival, and the ceiling of the church offers Read more