A Portuguese town said on Thursday it would reinstall a billboard highlighting sexual abuse by clergy after facing heavy criticism for removing it on the day Pope Francis arrived in the country to attend a massive youth event.

Francis landed in Lisbon on Wednesday for the week-long World Youth Day, an event devised by the late Pope John Paul II for Catholics in their teens or early 20s and held every two or three years in a different city.

The event comes less than six months after a report by a Portuguese commission said at least 4,815 minors were sexually abused by clergy – mostly priests – over seven decades. The commission in charge said that was just the “tip of the iceberg”.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.