Spanish Church sexual abuse affected 200,000 children

More than 200,000 children are estimated to have suffered sexual abuse from Spain’s Catholic clergy, an independent commission has found.

The details emerged from an unprecedented public investigation by Spain’s ombudsman, who spoke of the “devastating impact” on victims.

Angel Gabilondo also criticised the Church for its inaction and attempts to cover up or deny the abuse.

“What has happened has been possible because of that silence,” he said.

The 700-page report, which was ordered by Spain’s Congress last year, reveals the result of a survey that the commission carried out on 800,000 members of the public.

It found that 0.6% of the country’s adult population, roughly 39 million people, said that they had suffered sexual abuse as children by members of the clergy.

