Salvation Army: highest level of need since the recession in 2011.

Monday, April 23rd, 2018

Poverty in the land of milk and honey is reaching critical levels as 336 new desperate families ask the Salvation Army for help each week.

That is the highest level of need the Salvation Army has recorded since the recession in 2011. Continue reading

