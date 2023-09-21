Salvation Army opens its first medical centre in New Zealand

On Monday the Salvation Army opened its first medical centre in New Zealand. They hope to meet the medical and social needs of their clients in a one-stop shop.

The Sallies are well-known for their op shops, their food banks and their social care – so why not health care?

“Particularly health care that treats more than just their physical needs but looks at them as a whole person and so that would make the hauora service for the Salvation Army a unique programme.

“We’re looking at the whole person and now we can improve their health and wellbeing,” said Salvation Army National Director Lieutenant-Colonel Rod Carey. Read more

