GK Chesterton – author and Catholic apologist – may be in line for canonisation.

An investigation into the cause for Chesterton, conducted by Canon John Udris, is expected to be completed this year.

“Chesterton stands up as that saint who contradicts the world in terms of speaking out against a bad philosophy and bad thinking,” said Dale Ahlquist, president of the American Chesterton Society. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.