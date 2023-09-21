International Canon Law meeting hosted in Christchurch

Eighty canon lawyers and lay delegates met in Christchurch from 4 to 7 September for the 56th annual Canon Law Society of Australia and NZ conference.

Annual Conference assist canonists in their ministry by providing continuous professional development.

People working in the Canon Law field came from Oceania, Great Britain and Ireland, Canada, the US and Australia joined the New Zealand hosts for the event. (Some pictured.)

Conference speakers addressed and presented papers on such current topics as “Church Records and Privacy”.

“As well as Church law, the realities of our Church existing in a modern, more digital-centric world means canonists also need to keep up to date with issues such as privacy and cybersecurity,” said Elizabeth Ong.

In 2020 Ong completed a Pontifical Licence in Canon Law through St Paul University in Ottawa, Canada. She is a judge of the Catholic Tribunal of New Zealand.

Other topics covered at the conference concerned presentations on vulnerable persons, the Code and Vos Estis, and Canon 1392: Clerics Abandoning the Sacred Ministry.

Consideration was also given to issues pertinent to New Zealand’s present circumstances and the Royal Commission.

Ong told CathNews that it is not all papers and presentations.

She said the conference is also an opportunity to consider practical issues in Church Tribunal-related ministry and to enjoy the fellowship of others working in Canon Law.

Source: Supplied

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.