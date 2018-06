New Zealand representative at the pre-synod meeting Isabella McCafferty from Wellington said she was struck by “the uniqueness of the opportunity”.

“For the first time, the Pope had called a meeting of young people from all over the world in Rome to talk about what really matters to us and how the Church can accompany us. Pope Francis also spent three hours with us, listening and answering questions,” she told NZ Catholic. Read more

