Young Christians afflicted by war and poverty in Syria and Lebanon will be able to participate in this year’s World Youth Day (WYD) at local events in parallel with the main gathering in Lisbon, Portugal.

Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) will be helping to create a WYD experience as close to the main event as possible for those unable to travel to Lisbon because of financial and other difficulties.

More than 1,000 young people will be attending the gathering on Mount Lebanon at the same time as Pope Francis is meeting pilgrims in Portugal.

News category: News Shorts, World.