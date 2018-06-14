  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Boko Haram burns Catholic building

Thursday, June 14th, 2018

A Catholic building used as a religious instruction centre was one of 22 buildings burned by Boko Haram militants during an attack on Monday in northwestern Nigeria.

The centre had only recently been rebuilt after Boko Haram destroyed it in 2014. Read more

