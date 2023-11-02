Court upholds decision against parish building

The backers of the contentious Olive Leaf parish building proposed for Arrowtown have lost an Environment Court appeal, six years after applying for resource consent.

The Olive Leaf Centre Trust appealed a decision by independent planning commissioners in 2020 turning down its proposal for a multipurpose parish and community centre on land beside the St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hertford St.

After a week-long hearing in May, Judge Prudence Steven and commissioner Kathryn Edmonds released the decision on Monday.

It said the proposal would likely have significant adverse effects on the “openness and spaciousness” characteristic of the church’s heritage values, and on the church’s “primacy” on the site. Read more

