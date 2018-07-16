  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Church reluctant to condemn ‘gay conversion therapy’

Monday, July 16th, 2018

Condemning ‘gay conversion therapy’ is not something the Catholic Church in the UK is about to do.

It has been challenged to condemn the therapy since the Prime Minister, Theresa May, announced that her Government was banning the practice. Read more

