The Coalition of Ministers Supporting Israel from New Zealand condemns the antisemitic attacks and threats being levelled against the Jewish Community in our nation.

We condemn the graffiti and arson attack against Jewish property in Epsom yesterday.

We also condemn the intimidating rallies throughout New Zealand calling for the elimination of the State of Israel with chants like “From the River to the Sea Palestine will be free!”.

We call for immediate apologies from those members of the Green Party and the Te Pati Māori Party who have participated in these antisemitic chants. We call on them to either apologize or resign. Read more

