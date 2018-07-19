Research shows New Zealanders think life is getting too complicated

A campaign by Sanitarium Weet-Bix has been designed to encourage New Zealanders to celebrate a simpler approach to life.

The company’s research shows that along with feeling their children’s lives were becoming too complicated, many parents felt increased pressure to provide for their children and were disappointed about the impact digital devices were having on family life.

The study also showed that when it came to spending time as a family, the most likely activity, apart from eating together (43%), was to watch television (24%).

More than eight in ten (81%) of Kiwis surveyed thought that their own kids’ childhood was more complicated than their own, with a quarter (24%) of parents saying their children were involved in some sort of after-school activity three or more days per week.

Parents also said they felt under more pressure to provide for their children than their own parents, with more than half (54%) saying this was the case.

Digital devices also came under fire with 69% of respondents saying that they were negatively impacting on the family. Parents said they were also confused about healthy food choices, with more than four in ten (42%) saying they weren’t sure what constituted a healthy option.

Psychologist Sara Chatwin says the research shows that we could all look at finding new ways to “connect” with our loved ones.

Chatwin says it’s understandable that with increases in living costs parents are feeling overwhelmed with the pressure to provide for their children.

The Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company is the trading name of two sister food companies (Australian Health and Nutrition Association Ltd and New Zealand Health Association Ltd).

Both are wholly owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Its flagship product is Weet-Bix, sold in the Australian and New Zealand breakfast cereal markets.

