In NZ Protestants can arms but Catholics can’t – True or false?

In New Zealand, Protestants may have arms for their defence. Catholics, it seems may not.
This is it the claim made in a recent New Zealand Herald column on Weird Laws.
True or false? Click here for the answer
News category: Odd Spot.
Thursday, July 26th, 2018
In New Zealand, Protestants may have arms for their defence. Catholics, it seems may not.
This is it the claim made in a recent New Zealand Herald column on Weird Laws.
True or false? Click here for the answer
News category: Odd Spot.
Statue of Our Lady weeps perfumed oil like chrism · July 26, 2018
Statue of Our Lady weeps perfumed oil like chrism · July 26, 2018
Catholic bishops condemn abuse of state funds in PNG · July 25, 2018
After World War I, Church changed mission approach · July 17, 2018
Wellington’s Sacred Heart Cathedral closed for an indefinite period · July 17, 2018