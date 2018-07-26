  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
In NZ Protestants can arms but Catholics can’t – True or false?

Thursday, July 26th, 2018

In New Zealand, Protestants may have arms for their defence. Catholics, it seems may not.

This is it the claim made in a recent New Zealand Herald column on Weird Laws.

True or false?  Click here for the answer

