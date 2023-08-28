In a public letter, controversial Bishop of Tyler, Texas, Joseph Strickland has predicted an unveiling of ‘true schismatics’ at the forthcoming Synod of Bishops on synodality in Rome this October.

Strickland boldly states “Those advocating for changes in matters that are unalterable are, in fact, trying to seize control of Christ’s church, rendering them the true schismatics.”

In the missive, harking back to anti-modernist sentiments of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Strickland suggests there will be a profound examination of core Catholic doctrines during the Synod.

Bishop Strickland, previously known for his allegations of Pope Francis’ eroding the Deposit of Faith, penned his fervent letter on August 22. He cautioned against the pervasive influence of what he termed an “evil and false message” that has “penetrated” the church’s sanctity.

In his letter, Strickland urges readers to exercise discernment in the face of any “attempts to present an alternative to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.” He firmly asserts that those who resist such alterations are not disloyal to the Church but rather safeguarding its integrity.

Vatican visitation

Having been designated as the fourth bishop of the Tyler Diocese by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012, Bishop Strickland has emerged recently as a vocal agitator, unafraid to openly challenge the current pope’s leadership and criticise fellow bishops.

Strickland’s management of the East Texas diocese has also come under scrutiny, prompting a Vatican-initiated inquiry known formally as an apostolic visitation.

Bishop Strickland’s public stance, including his social media posts casting doubts on Pope Francis’ commitment to Catholic tenets and his endorsement of critical videos characterising the pontiff as a “diabolically disoriented clown,” has elicited both support and opposition.

One of the key points of contention has been Strickland’s scepticism about synodality, the three-year process aimed at gathering insights from Catholics worldwide. This will culminate in meetings in 2023 and 2024 in Rome, where bishops and voting delegates including lay individuals will convene.

