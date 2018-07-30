  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Indigenous Global Ecumenical Gathering meets in New Zealand

Monday, July 30th, 2018

The Anglican Church of Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia and the Anglican Missions Board in Rotorua are hosting the World Council of Churches (WCC) for its 2018 Indigenous Global Ecumenical Gathering (IGEG) and youth pre-meeting. Read more

