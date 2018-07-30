  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Italy’s deputy prime minister compared to Satan

Monday, July 30th, 2018

Italy’s deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini has been compared to Satan by a Catholic weekly newspaper.

The Famiglia Cristiana cover shouts: “Vade retro Salvini” (“Get back, Salvini”).

Evidently, the headline is a tweaked version of the medieval Latin formula used during exorcism. Read more

