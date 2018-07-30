Italy’s deputy prime minister compared to Satan

The level of domestic violence in New Zealand is alarming. As a mark of the country’s concern, all parties in Parliament supported the introduction of Jan Logie’s Domestic Violence Victims’ Protection Bill. Last week the Government parties passed her private member’s Bill into law. The new law gives victims of family violence up to ten Read more
On Friday, June 8, Anthony Bourdain, the celebrity chef turned convivial diner to the world, was found dead in Kaysersberg, a small village in the Alsace region of France. He died by suicide at age 61. His death partially eclipsed the apparent suicide of Kate Spade, the fashion designer, especially famous for her accessories. The Read more