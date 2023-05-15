Pope and Ukraine President Zelensky meet over war and peace

When Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky went to the Vatican last week, the Pope stole a march on him.

Francis went to the door to greet him rather than wait for formal introductions.

They spent 40 minutes speaking privately in their first face-to-face meeting since the war began.

They discussed “the humanitarian and political situation in Ukraine caused by the ongoing war,” the Vatican said.

Francis assured Zelensky of “his constant prayers, evidenced by his many public appeals and continuous invocation to the Lord for peace since,” the Vatican added.

“Both agreed on the need for continued humanitarian efforts to support the population.

“The Pope particularly stressed the urgent need for ‘gestures of humanity’ toward the most fragile people, the innocent victims of the conflict.”

Grateful for support

Zelensky thanked Francis for his support and requested more.

“I’m grateful for his personal attention to the tragedy of millions of Ukrainians,” he said.

“In addition, I asked to condemn crimes in Ukraine. Because there can be no equality between the victim and the aggressor.”

Zelenssy later tweeted:

“I’m grateful for his [the Pope’s] personal attention to the tragedy of millions of Ukrainians.

“I spoke about tens of thousands of deported children. We must make every effort to return them home.

“I also talked about our Peace Formula as the only effective algorithm for achieving a just peace. I proposed joining its implementation.”

Papal focus

Francis explained that as the Vatican has no “political, commercial or military aims,” it operates on the world stage “through the exercise of a positive neutrality.

“This affords the Holy See a certain standing in the international community that allows it to better assist in the resolution of conflicts and other matters,” Francis said.

Ongoing attacks

Missile attacks in Ukraine are frequent.

The Kyiv region and the city’s outskirts suffered from these on Saturday night and an industrial zone was hit.

The attacks follow strikes earlier in the day that hit the cities of Nikopol, Khmelnytskyi and Mykolaiv.

Air sirens blared in the capital, Kyiv, and the port city of Odessa.

Meanwhile, pro-Russian officials in Luhansk, a breakaway Ukrainian region backed and occupied by the Kremlin, reported explosions they blamed on Ukrainian forces.

Forces rallied

Zelensky described his trip as “an important visit for the approaching victory of Ukraine.”

He is rallying his European allies for a planned counteroffensive and is looking for sustained military support from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

In their “fruitful” meeting, Zelensky said, the leaders discussed Ukraine’s bids to join NATO and the European Union, punitive sanctions against Russia, potential peace plans and postwar reconstruction.

Italy’s support

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni promised the country full support to Ukraine.

She said Italy would continue to supply weapons and back Ukraine for as long as necessary. Italy is the 6th largest military arms exporter in the world.

“We are betting on Ukraine’s victory,” Meloni said.

Zelensky also met Italy’s head of state Sergio Mattarella before meeting Francis.

Mattarella stressed peace in Ukraine “must be a true peace and not a surrender.”

A source claims Mattarella confirmed Italy’s readiness to provide “military, financial, humanitarian and reconstruction aid” to Kyiv.

