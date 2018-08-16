Church ruled by an individual

The Catholic Church is now ‘ruled by an individual rather than by… its own dictates of tradition plus Scripture’, according to Fr Thomas Rosica, a Vatican consultant who leads Canadian Catholic media organization Salt and Light television.

Rosica says the Church is now “openly ruled by an individual [Pope Francis, who rules by his own personal authority].”

In an article Rosica wrote a fortnight ago, he says Francis “breaks Catholic traditions whenever he wants” because he is “free from disordered attachments.”

After being republished by the news agency Zenit, Rosica’s statements were picked up by social media. He then removed the words “free from disordered attachments” and replaced it with “[…].”

Rosica said, as a Jesuit, Francis is guided by the principle of “discernment” which at times results in “freeing him from the confinement of doing something in a certain way because it was ever thus.”

The pope’s openness, however, also a signature of his Jesuit training and development, means that not even he is sure where the spirit will lead,” writes Rosica.

“He has said: ‘I don’t have all the answers. I don’t even have all the questions. I always think of new questions, and there are always new questions coming forward.’”

