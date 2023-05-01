In his April 26 message, the Pope emphasised the importance of listening to the experiences and perspectives of those on the margins of society. He stated that doing so enriches the Church’s life and ministry.

“For the church is like a rich tapestry, made up of many individual threads that come from various peoples, languages and cultures, yet woven into a unity by the Holy Spirit.”

Francis made the comments to a delegation from Catholic Extension.

The Catholic Extension Society is a non-profit organisation founded in 1905 to support the building and strengthening of Catholic communities in the poorest areas of the United States.

The organisation works with dioceses in need, providing funding for the construction of churches, schools, and other essential facilities. It also offers support for the education and training of seminarians, lay leaders and catechists.

Pope Francis also praised the Society’s focus on placing those who are often victims of today’s “throw-away culture” at the heart of the Church’s pastoral activity, so that their voices can be heard and all can benefit.

“By giving a voice to those who are frequently voiceless,” he told the delegation, “you bear witness to the God-given dignity of every person.”

Francis then commended the Society for their efforts and encouraged them to continue to express “God’s style” in their work, with closeness, compassion and tender love.

He stressed that by doing so, God’s loving mercy becomes visible, and the fabric of society is strengthened and renewed.

Sources

UCA News

Vatican Media

News category: World.