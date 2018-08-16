  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
NZ Catholic Church apologises for comments on abuse

Thursday, August 16th, 2018

The Catholic Church in New Zealand has been forced to apologise for comments implying parents bore some responsibility for stopping clerical sexual abuse.

The statements by Monsignor John Harrison, of the Catholic Diocese of Dunedin, and Auckland Bishop Patrick Dunn came in an Otago Daily Times article, published last week. Continue reading

