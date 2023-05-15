NZ Catholic Bishops Conference leadership positions announced

Three of four New Zealand Catholic bishops (NZCBC), the national body for the bishops of New Zealand have new leadership roles.
With two dioceses still waiting for a bishop, New Zealand has only four bishops and the changes follow the retirement of Cardinal John Dew.
The positions were announced following the Conference meeting in Auckland last week.
- Bishop of Auckland Stephen Lowe is NZCBC President.
- Bishop of Dunedin Michael Dooley is the Vice President.
- Archbishop of Wellington Paul Martin is General Secretary.
