Networks, not division chosen for Communications Day theme

Thursday, October 4th, 2018

Networks, not division will be the theme for the next Communications Day, Pope Francis says.

Christians must do more to make sure the media, especially social networks, are places of dialogue and respect for others.

Communicaitons should not provide a means of highlighting differences and increasing divisions, Francis’s new prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, Paolo Ruffini explains. Read more

