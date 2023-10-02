In addition to their three-day retreat outside of Rome, more than 350 members of the assembly of the Synod of Bishops are expected to go on a pilgrimage “to the roots of the Christian faith,” visiting the Rome catacombs.

Paolo Ruffini, prefect of the Dicastery for Communication and president of the synod communication committee, told reporters on Sept 28 that the synod pilgrimage on Oct 12 “is an integral part of the synod program.”

The pilgrimage will take participants to the catacombs of St Sebastian and of St Callistus and the nearby “Domine Quo Vadis” Church.

The church is where, according to tradition, St Peter, fleeing persecution in Rome, met the risen Jesus and asked him, “Domine quo vadis? (Lord, where are you going?) and Jesus replied, “I am coming to Rome to be crucified again.”

