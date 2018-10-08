  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Five myths about personality tests

Monday, October 8th, 2018

The 19th and 20th centuries saw the rise of systems designed for the mass classification of human beings, including personality tests.

Today, these tests are more beloved and far-reaching than ever, especially on websites like BuzzFeed and Facebook.

These tools and typologies are based on powerful, enduring myths about what personality is and how we can measure it. Here are five. Continue reading  in Washington Post

Related Posts:

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,