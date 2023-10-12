Now you can live forever

After Artur Sychov, the CEO of Somnium Space, a Czech virtual reality company, lost his father to cancer several years ago, he began exploring ways to preserve someone’s personality even after death.

Somnium Space’s upcoming “Live Forever” mode would allow users to be “reborn” as digital avatars mimicking their appearance, voice, and personality.

Your descendants can meet and converse with an avatar, looking like you, walking, talking like you, and replicating your exact biometrics.

News category: Odd Spot.